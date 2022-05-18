Shekarau finally defects to NNPP, receives party membership card



The Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has finally decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The Senator has also received the NNPP membership card at his Giginyu ward in the presence of the party’s top echelons and notable politicians of high calibre including Engr. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the former member, Federal House of representatives, Alhaji Sulieman Abdrulrahaman Kawu Sumaila, who eventually decamped to NNPP.

Addressing tens of thousands of his staunch supporters shortly after receiving his membership card, Shekarau said his foray into the party has clearly demonstrated his resolve and commitment towards changing the course of politics at the present stage as it affects his ambition to serve his people with diligence, dedication and absolute sacrifice.

Displaying his new membership card acknowledged with jubilation from the crowd, the former education Minister stated that with the development that has taken place he was no longer a member of the All Progressives Congress stressing that the business of partisan politics is a game that must be played with remarkable degree of circumspection and high calculus.

While thanking his teeming supporters and admirers for their untiring effort in supporting his political odyssey, Shekarau also reaffirmed his unalloyed commitment towards actualising his mandate as a politician who knew his onion.

He stated that what is most needed at the present stage of the nation’s democratic dispensation is a leader with a mission to prove his prowess, acumen and industriousness.

Speaking in the same vein, former Defence Minister and NNPP’s presidential aspirant, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, described Shekarau’s eleventh hour decamping to the NNPP as a crucial turning point in the history of the present democratic dispensation.

He added that the development would serve as a major catalyst in making the NNPP as a bastion of political pride.

He said,” what you are seeing today, is a great change and a revolution so to speak. we have adequately planned for what had happened today. our next resolve would prove our intention and resilience to forge ahead. the NNPP is poised to effect a paradigm shift. and there is no doubt about this”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

