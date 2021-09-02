Shekarau harps on application of Mathematics to curb crimes

A former Kano state governor, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau i has said Mathematics is fast becoming one of the most important techniques in crime detection and prevention.

Shekarau spoke through the Director General Shekarau Organisation, Dr. Umar Mustapha at the Annual Conference of Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN) held at Bayero University Kano on Tuesday.

Shekarau, who was a Mathematics teacher for years, said Mathematics lies behind experts’ conclusions on hundreds of forensic matters from finger prints to DNA.

“If you have seen the TV series number you will observe that many ways in which Mathematics was used by the FBI, Mathematics has real applications when mapping, predicting and preventing crime .

He cited as an example how Mathematics worked with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to understand the development and dynamics of “Crime Hotspot” using probability, Statics, and Swarm Dynamics; they found that there are two kinds of hotspots which react very different on Police Intervention.

He revealed that Mathematics is today playing such an increasingly important role in crime scene investigations helping forensic scientists work out a range of problems, including the trajectories of bullets finger prints’ recognition and the speed of moving vehicles .

Speaking also at the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano, Prof. Sagir Abbas, described the annual conference as apt, saying Mathematics helps us to think analytically and have better reasoning abilities.

Related

No tags for this post.