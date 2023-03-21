Sheriff will enhance sustainable development in Delta – Aniagwu 



The Delta state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Tuesday, said the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, would sustain the development trajectory in the state.



Speaking at a news conference in Asaba, Aniagwu said the party and the state government were grateful to Deltans for their overwhelming support which culminated in Oborevwori’s victory.



He said Oborevwori would continue with ongoing programmes and policy of the Okowa administration while also introducing its own programmes.



“The governor and the governor-elect and indeed the PDP are all grateful to Deltans for this show of love and for the appreciation of the sterling performance of the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the street credibility of Sheriff Oborevwori and the fact that PDP is in the DNA of Deltans.



“What has happened in this election is that Deltans have been able to repel surgically the incursion into our political DNA. My administration and the incoming administration will not take this for granted.



“We are happy that we won fair and square in all the Senatorial Districts and we got overwhelming support of Deltans and those who live here with us in the Northern, Southern and Central Senatorial Districts.



“This victory will spur the PDP to not only sustain the development trajectory that has characterised the Okowa- led administration but embark on a process that will bring more development just like the agenda of Sheriff Oborevwori.



“A good number of the programmes that the Okowa led administration pursued will be sustained even as new programmes and policies will also be brought on board for the purpose of reaching out to our people,” he said.

