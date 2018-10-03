Shettima commissions 100 units of houses for IDPs

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has commissioned the first phase of 100 units of houses for IDPs in Bama town of Bama council. It was constructed and donated by Muhammadu Indimi Foundation. The estate was also named: “The Muhammadu Indimi Village” for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bama town towards cushioning their accommodation problem and facilitating their resettlement and livelihood programmes. The governor also flagged off the second phase of the Muhammadu Indimi Village Housing Estate which is another 100 units of houses for the IDPs as resettlement initiative in Gamboru-Ngala of Ngala council of Borno state to be constructed by the Mohammed Indimi Foundation through Farin Ciki Group. The event which took place Tuesday at the Multi Purpose Hall of Government House, Maiduguri a day after the Nigeria’s 58th Independence anniversary, was aimed at marking the commencement of a long-awaited exodus of more IDPs from IDP camps to their new resettled homes in Bama. The Muhammadu Indimi Village is a complete community with 100 solarpowered 3-room homes, clinic, school, community centre and marketplace. 100 previously displaced families from Bama have been selected as beneficiaries. At least 600 children, women and men are expected to benefit from the first phase of the resettlement initiative in Bama. The Founder of the Muhammadu Indimi Foundation, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Indimi, OFR revealed that the Borno Elders’ Forum had worked very closely with the Foundation to identify the one hundred families. “People in North-East Nigeria have been through difficult times. We sympathize greatly with them. Our goal is to create and support initiatives with long-term impact. It is no small responsibility, but we will remain committed to finding sustainable, lifechanging solutions for our people. “The Indimi Foundation believes that our men, women and children need all the help they can get to rebuild their lives,” Dr. Indimi said. “To support more families, the Muhammadu Indimi Foundation will commence construction of one hundred houses for the resettlement of families in Gamboru-Ngala”, Muhammadu Indimi said. While Managing Director of Farin Ciki Group of Muhammadu Indimi Foundation, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammadu Indimi said the resettlement initiative was one the Foundation’s livelihood programmes which have included a donation of two billion naira to support victims of terrorism in the North East. He added that two hundred million naira was ejected to rehabilitate IDPs in Yola , Adamawa state in addition to full scholarships to more than 2000 students, and donation of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, financial aid as well as distribution of food and cash to at least forty thousand persons in Maiduguri IDPs designated

