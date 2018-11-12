Shettima, el-Rufai, Badaru, others bag KADCCIMA award

Governors Kashim Shettima of Borno state, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna and Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa have been conferred with Kaduna Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) award of excellence.

Others who received the prestigious awards included the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman and Barr Gloria Ballason, among others.

President of KADCCIMA, Hajiya Muheebat Farida Dankaka told journalists during the award at the weekend that the ceremony, which was the second in the series, was conceived to encourage Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their areas of calling in order to spur them to do more.

According to her, KADCCIMA as one of the foremost city chambers in the country, recognised the need to celebrate excellence in all fields of human endeavours.

“After wide consultation, the chamber introduced this award of excellence about two years ago to identify, recognise, appreciate, encourage and celebrate commitment to excellence, patriotism in policy

and investment decisions, active participation in socio-economic development and genuine support to community efforts.

“The award is meant to recognise and reward worthy individuals and organisations who have significantly contributed to the growth and socio-economic development of the North in particular and the country in general,” she added.

She commended the Kaduna state government for its efforts towards the provision of infrastructure and sustained improvement in the ease of doing business in the state.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, GMD of NNPC, Maikanti thanked the organisers, quickly adding that, the award showed that Nigerians appreciate reforms in what they do and promised to do more in the interest of the country.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.