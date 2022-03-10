Shettima laments absence of federal presence in Chibok, Gwoza ￼







Senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District, Kassim Shettima, and former governor of Borno state, has decried the absence of federal government’s presence in Chibok, Gwoza and other communities of Borno state.



Speaking Wednesday during a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions on 10 bills seeking establishment of new tertiary health institutions in various parts of the country, Shettima lamented that the two federal constituencies of Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok, and Askira-Uba/Hawul do not have any federal presence.



While making presentation in support of two of the bills proposing establishment of the Federal College of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Science in Chibok, and a Federal Medical Centre in Gwoza, he said: “To the people of Gwoza, Damboa, Chibok, poverty is not a subject of philosophical dispute but the reality of everyday life.



“The people are conditioned in the furnace of poverty and destitution. There is an incestuous relationship between economy and ecology that gave rise to the insecurity that has ravaged the North eastern part of Nigeria. Gwoza and Chibok are by-words for disaster. Chibok is about the most famous community in Borno state.”