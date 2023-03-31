Shettima meets IBB, Abdulsalam behind closed doors in Minna

Nigeria’s Vice-President elect, Kashim Shettima, has met with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, and former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Alhaji Abubakar.

Shettima held closed doors meeting with the former rulers at their Minna uphill residences on Thursday.

Although, the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was learnt that issues bordering on DSS alarm on interim government by some individuals topped the discussions with the former rulers.

Shettima was also reported to have sought for the support of the former military rulers for the incoming All Progressives Congress (APC) government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A source said, “The visit is not unconnected with the incoming APC government to be led by the president elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is consulting and seeking the support stakeholders and from these two elder statesmen in Niger state.”

