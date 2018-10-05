Shettima picks Borno Central APC senatorial ticket

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state finally clinched the 2019 APC Borno Central senatorial ticket at the senatorial primaries which was held between Wednesday and yesterday morning.

The results announced yesterday afternoon by the Chairman, APC Borno State Electoral Committee, Hon.

Ahmad El-Marzuq, indicated that Governor Kashim Shettima won the senatorial primary, having scored 2,735 votes to defeat his only opponent, Alhaji Ali Wurge who got 5 votes.

He said the total delegates accredited for the senatorial primary were 2, 740 delegates while Kashim Shettima got 2735 and his opponent, Ali Wurge, 5 votes.

In his acceptance speech shortly after the official declaration of results, Shettima expressed appreciation to all the delegates, party stakeholders, electoral committee, security agencies and thanked his co-contestant as well as his supporters for their solidarity and confidence reposed in him.

He promised to uphold the trust and confidence reposed in him, protect, promote and preserve the trust and confidence.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.