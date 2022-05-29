Shettima wins Borno Central APC’s ticket

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has on Saturday thanked delegates and party stakeholders following the victory of Senator Kashim Shettima at the primaries for Borno Central Senatorial election.

Shettima won unopposed with 479 votes cast by delegates at an election that took place at the APC’s state secretariat in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Zulum expressed appreciation to the delegates in a short speech immediately after Shettima was declared as the unopposed.

He thanked them for giving Senator Shettima the mandate and trust to return and represent Borno Central at the Red Chambers for the second time.

“Let me express my sincere appreciation on behalf of my Boss, Senetor Kashim Shettima, to all the party stakeholders for giving him the mandate to continue with the good work that he has been doing”, Zulum said.

The governor also commended and expressed his appreciation to the chairmen and members to Borno APC Senatorial primary election committees for the Central, South and Northern primary elections.

Even though Shettima was unopposed, Honourable Musa Mahmoud, Chairman of Borno Central APC Senatorial primary election committee, 2022, explained that the delegates opted for voting before he declared the results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

