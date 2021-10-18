Shiekh Jingir admonishes health workers on sincerity, compassion

The national chairman, Council of Ulama, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Shiekh Sani Yahaya Jingir, has admonished health workers to be cautious of the fact that Allah will hold them to account on their deeds as those entrusted to look after their clients.

He also called on the federal government to support faith based health organisation.

Sheikh Jingir made the statement at the closing of a one-day maiden annual health seminar, themed: “Reviving the practice of healthcare system in Nigeria from Islamic perspectives,” organised by JIBWIS Health Association (JIBHAN) which holds at JIBWIS Science Secondary along Jos-Zaria road.

“Medical doctors and all health workers should hold on to truth and uphold the thrust reposed on them.

“Hold on to compassion, and you should be merciful, in your work and where you are able to discharge your work properly, Allah will rewards you,” he stated.

Sheikh Jingir called on the federal government to support faith based health institutions in Nigeria so they can be able to strengthen their humanitarian services to the entire citizenry.

“I am calling on well to do individuals amongst Muslims and non Muslims to also render their support to JIBWIS health association,” he pleaded.