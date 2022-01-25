Shift convention to reconcile members, Progressive women beckon APC

The Coalition of Progressive Women in Nigeria have urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to reschedule the forthcoming national convention of the party until a later date when the party would have made further progress in unifying its members.

Convener of the group, Cecilia Ikechukwu, who spoke in Abuja said she she firmly believed that the postponement would allow for party members to further air their grievances while exploring the path of reconciliation.

The group said it thought that the convention planning committee would continue to expand its peace building and reconciliation efforts but were rudely shocked when the elective national convention was announced for February 26, 2022.

Ikechukwu said this development is disconcerting for the very reason that it has further frayed already strained intra-party relations within the party.

She said, “The logical thing would have been to, as much as was possible, try to further reconcile the various state factions of the APC. That way, whoever emerges as a candidate for any position will enjoy widespread support going into the 2023 general elections. But pressing ahead with the national convention without first putting the house in order is calling for disaster.

“We have seen it happen in other political parties in the past whereby those who would be dissatisfied with the outcome of a major incident like the National Convention will end up defecting to other political party.

“No right-thinking politician will assert that it is a desirable thing to lose members, strategic and high worth members, in an election year, which is the bleak prospect that our party now faces unless something drastic is done to correct the error of fixing a date for the national convention without first addressing underlying issues that threaten the wellbeing of the party.

“Consequently, the Coalition of Progressive Women in Nigeria, as concerned mothers, hereby appeals to the National Executive Council (NEC) for the postponement of the APC’s February 26th national convention until a later date when the party would have made further progress in unifying its members.