Shi’ites dare security, go on ‘symbolic trek’ today

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, also known as Shi’ites,

said they are set for the annual Arbaeen symbolic trek, beginning

today as part of activities marking the tragic murder of Imam Hussain,

the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Arbaeen symbolic trek is globally observed by trekking to the

Mausoleum of the assassinated Imam.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday on the symbolic trek, chairman of the

Academic Forum of IMN in Kano, Dr. Dauda Nalado, said they had already

notified relevant security agencies on their intention to embark on

the trip as planned, stressing that it was up to the security agencies

to grant the permission, as nothing would stop them.

According to him, any attempt by the state security apparatus to halt

such a trek or descend on their members, would be considered a gross

violation of their rights, illegal and discriminatory, adding that

since such a trek is marked worldwide, the Shi’ites in Kano have

reason to join the fray.

He stated that “the symbolic trek is our religious duty,” and that

they were free to conduct it without hindrance, harassment or attack

from any quarter, positing that Kano by law should treat all citizens

with justice and equity, irrespective of their tribal or religious

affiliations.”

