Shi’ites dare security, undergo ‘symbolic trek’

Members of the Islamic Movement, also known as Shi’ites, said they are set for the annual Arbaeen symbolic trek, beginning today as part of activities marking the tragic murder of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Arbaeen symbolic trek is globally observed by trekking to the Mausoleum of the assassinated Imam.

Speaking to newsmen on the symbolic trek, chairman of the Academic Forum, Islamic Movement in Kano, Dr. Dauda Nalado, said they had already notified relevant security agencies on their intention to embark on the trip as planned, stressing that it was up to the security agencies to grant the permission, as nothing would stop them.

According to him, any attempt by the state security apparatus to halt such a trek or descend on their members, would be considered as a gross violation of their rights, illegal and discriminatory, adding that since such a trek is marked worldwide, the Shi’ites in Kano have

reason to join the fray.

He stated that “the symbolic trek is our religious duty,” and that they were free to conduct it without hindrance, harassment or attack from any quarter, positing that Kano by law should treat all citizens

with justice and equity, irrespective of their tribal or religious affiliations.

