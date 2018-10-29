Shiites killing: Buhari, Burutai should be tried for genocide -Frank

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has called on all the international Human righhs organisations to note the record of brutal killings, especially that of Shiites people under the current administration, saying President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, must face trialtrial after their stay in office.

Frank said contrary to the constitution provision that security of lives and welfare shall be the responsibility of government, the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is encouraging its agents to cause the killing of the citizens.

Recall that on Sunday morning, the protesting Shiites and the Nigerian Army had clashed where some protesting Shiites members were brutally killed.

But while condemning soldiers deadly use of force on supporters of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) during a religious procession in Zuba, near Abuja, Comrade Frank, in a statement on Monday, said under President Buhari the country has seen a sharp rise in the use of brute force by security agents to quail armless demonstrators.

According to him, a country where the value of human lives continues to depreciate on a daily basis can only be referred to as a failed state.

The former APC spokesman said thhe continuing detention of Shia’s leader,El-Zakzaky despite several Court orders is uncivilised by any leaders in the world.

“President Buhari-led administration have been releasing the dreaded Boko Baram jihadist under the guide of ‘repentant terrorist’ yet he does not see anything wrong in attacking the shia members who peacefully clamouring for the release of their leader who the Court of law had set free.

“The disobedience of this administration to the decision of Court of law portents danger for the country’s peace and orderliness.

“If ordinary cutizens are being kill by the security agents under an elected democratic government in this manner, suvh leader must be ready to be prosecuted for genocide after his short stay in power,” Frank stated.

Continued, the outspoken former APC chieftain wondered “how can an army kill her armless citizens with live bullets? I will never support the idea that live bullets were used on the protesters. What manner of provocation will make them shoot unarmed citizens? Soldiers shooting and killing unarmed protesters is a crime against humanity.”

While calling on international community to take note of the current development, Frank also called on Amnesty International (AI) and other rights protection international organizations not to close their eyes against the act of “killing innocent citizens for no just cause.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.