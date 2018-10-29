Shi’ites planning to invade Abuja with violence – Group

The Abuja Peace and Development Initiative has alerted the Nigeria
Police and the Directorate of State Services of plans by the Islamic
Movement of Nigeria, also known as Shiite, to invade Abuja during the
week and launch multiple violent attacks.
President of the Initiative, Rev Aaron Audu, in a statement issued
yesterday in Abuja, said ‘‘the last batch of fighters to launch the
attack are on the way into the city,’’ adding that ‘‘they are part of
the caravan stopped at the military check point in Zuba for being in
possession of dangerous weapons.’’
Audu said their response of attacking the military men at the
checkpoint instead of making a case for why they should be allowed to
pass confirms that they are an invading force and not pilgrims on a
symbolic trek.
He therefore urged the security agencies to investigate this plot by
the Zaria-based organisation to invade Abuja with dangerous weapons as
part of a wider plan to provoke a breakdown of public peace and
harmony.
‘‘The security agencies must also take steps to alert citizens to the
threat posed by IMN members that are invading Abuja since part of
their plans that have been exposed is the strategy of blending in with
the residents of the city to evade detection and arrest.
“We commend the military for the response that stopped the IMN
terrorists from moving its fighters into Abuja through Zuba as there
would have been grave consequences had they succeeded in gaining
access with the volume of weapons reportedly found in their
possession. Additional steps must however be taken to ensure its
members are not able to attack Abuja as planned.
‘‘We give kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari under whose leadership
the military has been proactive in ensuring that terrorists have no
space to operate in Abuja while maintaining a peaceful Abuja for the
benefit of us all.
“We warn anyone acting under foreign sponsorship in the name of
Shiites, Shia, IMN or any other brand to desist from that immediately
as Nigerians fully know the sponsors of these growing acts of
terrorism and will not condone them,’’ he said.
Be the first to comment