Shiites protests: Security operatives nab 56, restore normalcy to Abuja, others



The FCT Police Command has said the Command, in a joint operation with other security agencies, has restored normalcy to the Gwarinpa area of the FCT and other parts of the nation’s capital where members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, caused hardship to motorists and other road users as well as individuals going about their lawful businesses.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, Tuesday in Abuja, said no casualty was recorded 57 suspects were arrested and in custody, just as petrol bombs, weapons, bags of stones, others, werr recovered.

The statement read in part, “The miscreants identified as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, who were found in their numbers, were promptly intercepted by the security operatives and dispersed to prevent them from causing further disruption of public order and peace and damage to public and private assets.

“The miscreants attacked the security forces with petrol bombs, weapons including stones but were adequately rounded up by the security teams without any casualty.

“A total of 57 suspects including 39 maled and 18 female were arrested and currently being profiled at the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) of the FCT Police Command.”

The PPRO further stated, “A golf vehicle, flags, petrol bombs, weapons, mobile phones, charms , were recovered as exhibits.”

She said the command, while calling on residents of FCT to be calm, warned individual or group that may want to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the FCT to desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the law. The Command also advised residents and commuters to go about their lawful business without fear or apprehension.

