Shi’ites:PDP expresses concern over extra-judicial killings, mounting tension

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern over the alleged growing incidences of violence and rising cases of extra-judicial killings in our country, under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The party also decried mounting tension, escalating public restiveness especially the recent killings in Kaduna and incidences of the alleged killings of Shiites members while they were embarking on a peaceful protest for the release of its leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been in detention for some three years now.

PDP in statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday raised alarm over the frightening situation in the country is precipitated by series of divisive and undemocratic actions and statements of the Buhari administration.

It also alleged the federal government’s official high-handedness, blatant refusal to obey court orders and open disregard to constitutionally guaranteed the rights of citizens.

“The PDP thoroughly rejects the resort to maximum unleashing of state apparatus of power against citizens at the slightest provocation, resulting in bloodletting and extra-judicial killings of compatriots, preponderance of which are never investigated despite the usual lip service of bringing perpetrators to book.

“The PDP believes that the life of every Nigerian is sacred and deserves respect as provided for in the 1999 Constitution (as emended).

The PDP therefore called on the National Assembly and relevant international bodies “to take a judicious look into the situation in our country today”, stressing that the legislators must, therefore, immediately open a system-wide investigation into all violations leading to loss of lives and property in our nation.

