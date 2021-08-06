Shinkafi gets APC membership card, says APC is united in Zamfara

The former national Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has finally received his membership card of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his defection.

Shinkafi who registered at his polling unit in Shinkafi town, the headquarters of Shinkafi Local Government Council of the state Thursday, explained he will use his vast experience in politics to reinvigorate and ensure justice, unity and progress of the party in the state.

“We will do everything needful to help our Governor Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle move the party to greater heights and resolve all feud between the members of the party for the development of the party and Zamfara State as a whole”. Shinkafi explained

“It is high time to work assiduously as a team to salvage the party from total collapsing in the state and we must be united to achieve our predetermined objectives”. He added

According to him, no positive development could be achieved politically where members of any political party are in rancor.

He urged members of the party in the state to participate fully in the ongoing registration and revalidation APC membership exercise in all the 14 local government councils of Zamfara state.