Shino FC vow to drag Sunshine Stars to FIFA



Owner of Shino FC, Adeshina Moshood Abiodun, has threatened to drag Nigeria Professional Football League club Sunshine Stars to world football governing body FIFA if they failed to fulfill an agreement over the transfer of Franklin Sasere to Swiss side FC Lugano.



Abiodun stated that an agreement was reached with the management of the Ondo State owned club on sharing formula, but the NPFL club want to deprive them of what is due to them.



A document signed on May 6, 2019 and made available to the media revealed that President of Sunshine Stars, Otunba Tajudeen Akinyemi signed for the Akure side, while Abiodun, also signed.

Prince Adeyemi Adeyinka signed as witness.“Sunshine Stars are trying to renege on our agreement. We have the document to show how both parties agreed on this subject,” Abiodun stated.“We gathered that the Ondo State House of Assembly Committee on Sports invited the ODSFA management on this issue.



“We understand Sunshine Stars don’t want us to receive our agreed entitlement from Sasere’s deal and took it to the State House of Assembly to achieve this.

“It is a shame that Sunshine is trying to act unprofessionally and we will pursue this to a logical conclusion.”

Sasere joined the Swiss side last term.