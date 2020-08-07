Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Barr Hassan Bello has assured the needy members of the society of the support and encouragement of the council.

He made the assurance while making separate presentations of some medical and household items to Comprehensive Healthcare Centre Dadinkowa, and House of Recab Orphanage Home in Jos, as part of the Council’s corporate social responsibilities.

Represented by the Zonal Director North Central, Mrs. Ify Okolue, Bello said the council places premium on issues targeted at the grassroots with a view to touching lives at the base of the society.

According to him, the move is necessitated by the passion and deep sense of responsibility of the management of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to ensure that the needy in the society are supported and empowered.

The Council donated Hospital beds, Waterproof mattresses, blankets, rechargeable fans, rechargeable lamps, pressing irons and a deep freezer, to the Healthcare center.

The council also made similar donations of blankets, rechargeable fans, lamps, pressing irons, a Honda 5.5kw generating set and a big size refrigerator to the House of Recab Orphanage Home.

Hassan Bello charged the management of the healthcare facility and orphanage home to judiciously utilise the items for the benefit of the people.

Medical superintendent Comprehensive Healthcare Centre Dadinkowa, Dr. Florence Alege, assured that the items will be judiciously utilised.

“We thank God that you remembered us. I assure you that you will be hearing from us. We will make judicious use of the items,” he said

Acting director House of Recab, Mr. Anthony Toyin, expressed appreciation over the gesture, saying the items will greatly add value to the children and the home generally,” he said.