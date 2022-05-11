Shippers Council, NEPC partner to establish domestic expert warehouses

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Mr. Emmanuel Jime, Tuesday disclosed that the agency will not leave any stone unturned in the collaboration with the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) for establishment of Domestic export wharehouses.

He made this known when the Executive Director/CEO of the NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak and his management team paid him a courtesy at the Shippers House, Abuja.

Jime stated that the council has a role to play in ensuring the establishment of the organization, assuring that the Shippers Council would collaborate with critical agencies and stakeholders in this regard, adding that “We’ll provide the necessary guidelines for setting up the tariff structure especially to address complaints that may arise from the operators and exporters.

“In the exercise of our mandate, the establishment of the Inland Dry Ports is something of interest, we’ll like to assure you that we’re ready to create a level playing field for port service providers and the users. We intend to remain fair and unbiased in our operations. We deem it fit that decisions taken in port administration are arrived at through consultations with critical stakeholders.

Continuing, he said, “Am informed that there is a high level of non compliance with trade rules. We think this is a problem between importers and exporters and we think to address problem Shippers Council will like to collaborate with you to organize enlightenment seminars through which Importers and exporters will imbibe ethics on national trade areas for the benefit of all.

Earlier, the NEPC boss, Dr. Yakusak had called collaboration that would make the non oil subsector viable, stressing the need for all hands to be on deck to ensure the domestic exports warehouses was a success.

