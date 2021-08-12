Shipping company opens first Nigeria rail hub in Ogun

An indigenous shipping and cargo logistics services provider, Hull Blyth, said it has opened a rail hub at Wasimi, in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State for imports and exports businesses.

The Wasimi Rail Hub is the first of such ventures in Nigeria and will allow shippers to receive and import containers from Apapa port as well send export or empty containers to the port by rail.

Managing Director of Hull Blyth, Mr Christian Holm, in an electronic statement said the new rail hub will save shippers the challenge and high cost of transporting their containers to/from the port by road.

“We started this project because we are concerned about the pains shippers go through in moving their boxes in and out of the Apapa port in Lagos due to the congestion on the port access road.

“We are happy to inform all shippers in the southwest and other parts of Nigeria that they no longer have to go through the pains of trucking their containers to Apapa. Just send it to us at Wasimi and we will gladly move it to Apapa port by rail.

“Importers should also simply hand over their consignments to us at Apapa port and we will move it by rail to Wasimi from where it will be moved to the final destination,” Mr Holm said.

The Hull Blyth Managing Director said that empty containers returned to the Wasimi Rail Hub will not attract demurrage, as they will be deemed to have been returned to the shipping company.