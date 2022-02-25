Shiroro youth urge Niger to deploy bomb experts to Galadima Kogo

The Concerned Shiroro Youth of Niger state has called on the state government to immediately deploy bomb experts to Galadima Kogo to ensure the safety of villagers.

The call is coming few days after 10 people were killed in an explosion in the area.

The youth stated Thursday in a statement jointly signed by Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki and Bello Ibrahim,as co- coveners that that Galadima Kogo and its environs have become war theatre.

“Given the ugly development, the Concerned Shiroro Youth of Niger state implores the government to be more proactive by deploying experts to the embattled areas to diffuse IEDs that might still be beneath the ground. This step, if taken, will undoubtedly go a long way in forestalling possible tragedies.”

The youth group suggested that the entire troubled areas, particularly Galadima Kogo, be manned by anti-bomb experts to effectively comb the war-tone Galadima Kogo and environs.

The Co- Coveners said there is every reason to suspect that IEDs already planted are still lying fallow and only waiting for to explode.

They said: “At the moment, the entire town is no longer habitable, hence the need for urgent government intervention.”

The group appealed to government to immediately mobilise as well as direct its relevant agencies to move into the affected areas and ascertain the level of destructions recorded during the deadly invasion of the town.