Shock, disbelief in Kwara as suspected ritualist beheads sex worker

Two bizarre events reported in different parts of Kwara state last week shocked residents as UMAR BAYO ABDULWAHAB reports.

Aftere comiting a henious crime in Kwara and fled to Bida in Niger state, operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have smashed a five man ritualists syndicate in connection with the murder of commecial sex worker, Abigail in Kwara- state.

The crime was hatched in Patigi town in Patigit local government area of the state on June 29 2021 by one Samuel Peter Tsado who resides in the town and wanted to get rich over night and therefore resorted to money rituals.

A reason for which he went for the head of the late Abigail, a commercial sex worker whom he probably taught no one would ask after her.

Abigail, according to the spokesperson of the Kwara- state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, was strangulated before her head was severed with a knife.But Tsado’ s dream to become a rich man over night was dashed following the report to the police that Abigail was missing.

Cosequently, five persons were arrested. Caught in the web are Samuel Tsado who wanted to get rich over night, an accomplice Mohammed Gbara, the middle man, Baba Panti, a Borno-based juju specialist and one another.The arrest followed months of discreet investigation by operatives of Kwara police command.

The misssion to unravell the whereabout of the late Abigail took police operatives to Patigi where Abigail’s head was severed with a knife back to Ilorin, the Kwara state capital and Bida in Niger state.

Abigail according to the police, was reported missing after Tsado requested for night home service for which they both agreed on N5,000 but that was the last residents knew about them only for them to reciveived the shocking news of Abigail murder.

Narrating the incident, Okasanmi said, “The head of late Abigail was severed with a knife and her headless body dumped in the bush along Patigi/Rifun road, Patigi.

“Investigation however led to the arrest of Tsado who confessed that he actually contracted the deceased for sex in connivance with the accomplice for ritual purposes,” he added.

He said following the arrest of the suspects in Minna, they took detectives to the bush where the carcass of the deceased was recovered.

“Both Samuel and Mohammed went separately away to reassemble in Bida on 30/6/2021. While in Bida, the deceased’s head was kept in Mohammed Abubakar home awaiting the arrival of the ritualist from Maiduguri for the money ritual exercise.

“They confessed to the offence and also confessed to have been involved in an earlier ritual attempt using a hand of one victim yet to be identified,” he added.

Okasanmi said effort to recover the head of the deceased was still in progress as the custodian of the head and three other suspects are still at large

In a related development, a 47-year-old man Okanrewaju Abioye in Koro, Ekiti local government area of Kwara state was said to have committed suicide in a manner that didn’t just surprise many.

He was said to had shot himself dead with a dane gun in his room in Ore about 13hoors on Friday a fortnight ago.

It was gathered that the deceased did not leave any suicide note or anything to reveal why he allegedly took his own life.

What was reportedly found in his room at Ore compound was his shattered head and a dane gun already discharged, on the floor.

The police is yet to officialy confirm the incident. Okasanmi while reacting to inquiry made from him on the purported incident said, “No Information on the incident yet.”

Related