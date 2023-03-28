Shocker! Medical doctor kills wife, self

Mainfred Shikwambane, 35, a medical doctor attached to the Donald Frazer Hospital in Thohoyandou, is alleged to have shot and killed his 32 -year-old wife Tshimangadzo Muofhe.

Police said his wife was also a doctor at the Provincial Hospital in Polokwane.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the bodies of the deceased were found by a family member at the Thornhill Estate in Polokwane.

“The family member arrived from Vembe in the afternoon and the police were called in.”

Mojapelo said preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had a fight earlier in the day and in the afternoon; the woman was then allegedly shot dead by her husband who thereafter turned the gun on himself.

“The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” he said

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe urged people experiencing domestic challenges to seek assistance and resolve their issues instead of resorting to taking lives.

IOL

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

