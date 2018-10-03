Shocker: Panel dares Tinubu, declares Lagos primaries a nullity

There was tension in Lagos state over the status of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries, believed to have held yesterday. While results were ‘released’ to the media ward by ward purporting that the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, woefully lost to his only rival, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the party’s Primaries Election Committee, said the exercise was not credible and as good as having not held. SawoOlu is the preferred candidate of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was visibly elated after the purported primaries. Briefing journalists yesterday’s evening in Ikeja, Chairman of the committee, Mr. Clement Ebri, said he never authorised the exercise, saying the poll didn’t comply with necessary modalities, and therefore declared the exercise a nullity. He said, the APC State Executives failed to turn in the list of officials appointed to supervise the election, and that the list only got to the panel at about 3pm, stressing that it would have been totally impossible to go ahead with the process without the list. Ebri said: “First and foremost, yesterday (Monday), we held a stakeholders meeting, certain submissions were made and on the basis of these submissions, I contacted the National Headquarters and they asked us to adjust the procedures in line with the provisions. “Having done that, we now had to reach out to the party executives to submit list that could be utilised for the purpose of posting officials to supervise the elections. Those lists only arrived at about an hour ago, and so anything that was done without the list that we wanted, because we wanted harmony and I told you, we are more interested in harmony than victory, so we had to wait for them. “There was no way we could have gotten up at 8am, sat down in this place for about eight to nine hours without seeing anybody and then I would go ahead and do something. It is only fair that when you don’t see one party, you have to wait and be patient and that is what has brought us to point.” Ebri further explained that the panel also met with representatives of the two aspirants in the governorship primary in the early hours of yesterday, and directed them to furnish the committee with the names of people who they have appointed to act as party agents for the primary. “We had a session with the representatives of both aspirants. They were here as early as 8am, and at that meeting, we discussed some of these modalities and asked them to furnish us with names of people who will act as party agents so that we could use for this exercise. “So, we received from one party, a list about one hour ago, and at one point, they brought a list for seven local governments out of 20 and about five hours later, they brought list for 11, even the other two local governments have not been provided till this moment. “Do you blame me? Will you have expected us to collect 18 from one person and 20 from another person? No, this is all about fairness and equity, this is about integrity, and I think that at the end of the day, what we did was the best. I couldn’t have collected materials and say because the other party didn’t come, I give to the other person and say go and conduct the election,” he further explained. Ebri, however, said the Panel would contact the National Headquarters of the party and seek further directives on the new date for the governorship primaries. He said the panel was committed to ensuring a free, fair and credible process in line with guidelines and extant rules for the exercise to avoid being accused of partisanship. “There were a number of things we needed to adjust; fortunately we have concluded the preparatory process for the primaries. And right here with me are the list local governments and the agents and returning officers for the entire State. “Because of the political tension in the state, we decided to be very careful, very methodical and very meticulous in doing it. As party men, peace is very important to us than victory. We want victory that will be celebrated by both parties; we want victory that will be credible, a victory that will be in line with the guidelines and extant rules and laws in this country. We are ready to go to the field and execute this in clinical fashion so that at the end of the day we would not be accused of being biased. “Lagos is a flagship of APC and must continue to remain so for years to come. And so, in conducting anything that has to do with Lagos, we have to do it with a lot of circumspection and objectivity, and it should be a showpiece for the rest of the country. “In the next few minutes, I would contact the National Headquarters and inform them that we are done with the preparatory process and for the timing of the release of the materials for this process,” Ebri said. Displaying the result sheets, the panel chairman said it’s “in impeccable condition and not one single sheet is missing, and it is not possible for this committee to do any other thing than it has been instructed to do. “We have guidelines and we will stick to those guidelines to be sure that we are fair to both parties.” He said the National Secretariat advised that the primaries be conducted with ballot papers, but said after the meeting with stakeholders, the panel realised that the time was short to educate voters on the use of ballot papers, adding that the meeting, however, agreed that the open ballot system would be used in a systematic manner to produce a credible result. “So, the stage is set and election will hold anytime from now,” he said. Sanwo-Olu winner –Lagos APC Notwithstanding the panel’s position on the exercise, Lagos state chairman of the party, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, announced SawoOlu ‘winner of the contest’ with 970,851, while Ambode polled 72,901. Announcing the results before journalists late yesterday, Balogun said, the state executives of the party conducted the exercise after waiting endlessly for the Ebiri-led committee to no avail. Contrary to Ebiri’s position that his committee was waiting for the state executives, the party chair said the committee ought to meet them at the state secretariat. Election held –Oshiomhole Also briefing State House reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole said his National Working Committee was in charge of the primaries, and that every situation had been put under control. He said: “I told the president that the primaries held as planned and everything is being done to ensure there is no violence because democracy doesn’t flourish with violence. “Nigerians must begin to learn how to differ in opinion and in choice without fighting; this is something people have to acquire over time. For me, I’m excited that if we can do it in Lagos it can be done anywhere. “Everything that is being done is done under the control, supervision and direction of the NWC.’’ Oshiohmole maintained that no matter how highly a member may be, he or she must subject himself/ herself to the constitution of the party. Ogun Meanwhile, the Ogun state Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has said his political camp will not surrender the state to those hoping to reap where they did not sow. The governor said this while addressing the state APC leaders and scores of supporters who had converged on the MTR Hall, Ibara, Abeokuta, waiting to receive the electoral committee panel from the party’s headquarters in Abuja. The governor was making a veiled reference to the other five APC governorship aspirants, who were contesting against the party’s consensus candidate, Adekunle Akinlade The rival contestants include; b a n k e r – t u r n e d – p o l i t i c i a n , Jimi Lawal; a former Deputy Governor, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, immediate past state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru; oil mogul cum politician, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and Abayomi Hunye. On claims by the aspirants that their supporters were being issued death threats and intimidated, the governor said nobody was after anybody’s life. He noted that they were merely afraid of their own shadows, urging his supporters and that of the party’s consensus candidate, Akinlade, to remain focused and be prepared for the governorship primary anytime it might come up. He said, “Don’t worry because of them. This position we are today is by the benevolence of God; we are more now, we have the government, we have the party and we have the people. “They have been trying all the tricks in the book; they will have trouble having 10 or five per cent of the people. If they do it one million times, the result will be the same. The disgrace they got last

