Shoe making a craft not profession – Inventor

An indigenous innovator, John Davou Jang has said his passion in shoe making goes beyond a professional touch because footie is food for the soul rather than just for fashion. BINTA SHAMA reports.

Can we meet you?

I am John Davou Jang, born into the family of Late W.O Vincent Jang. I hail from Plateau state, Jos South L.G.A. I am the last of 8 siblings. I was born on the 5th day, of April 1988 and a graduate from the University of Jos with a B.A in Philosophy.

Tell us about your invention

I am into leather works, particularly shoe making which is a craft I love doing, shoe making is not just an act of craft to me, but it is something that is part of me which I love doing and shoe making is a craft I feel young people should venture into. I am of the school thought that shoes making goes beyond a professional touch because footwears are food for the soul rather than just for fashion.

What prompted the invention?

During my secondary school, I normally go to my elder brother friend’s shop who makes shoes, not until after my secondary school I decided to learn shoe making instead of being idle at home without getting admission into the university and I got to give in my time and attention into it before I finally got admission after 5years of staying without admission. And my love for foot wears also motivated me to go into learning the craft designs. I had challenges while learning, as a young boy seeing my friends playing while I went to the workshop, my passion for the craft kept me going. I mostly have to finish my work at home early so that I can be at the workshop early. I felt discouraged sometimes due to the stress of working at home and also at the workshop but I still pushed on despite mockery by my peers. And I had to put more effort because I always think of how to help myself financially and get admission because I wouldn’t want to always ask my parents for help. And I have always seen shoe making as a good business because everyone needs to wear a pair of shoes for every dressing which means there would always be a patronage, which is another reason that prompted the invention into being and I love seeing people in good shoes. I always imagine having a collection of different shoes in my room, so it motivated me too so I could have different shoes and I love the feeling of seeing people putting on something I always will and will still produce. For instance, the shoes I wore in the picture I sent to were made by me.

Where do you source for materials?

Actually, I normally source my materials from Jos, but due to lack of some particular and very important materials for the manufacturing of my work and the fact that they will bring some materials which I would use in making some shoes then someone might like the shoe and want to buy but will go back to the market for same materials but it won’t b available because it just a small market here in Jos and other shoes makers rush the materials too, so its difficult to get it again so I decided to start accessing material from ABA and Lagos got some contact of people who do sell over there so I don’t have to go there , I just make list of stuff I want and send to them, then they get it and send it back to me through waybill. which makes my work more easier.

How much did it cost you to start?

Well, I started from where I learnt, my boss normally allows me work and at the same time do my own works at some point due to how he sees the effort I put in while learning and he sees the effort of my learning and am good to start up my own place so he allows me to work so I can generate some funds so I could get my own machines. I saved up some amount of money and my mom added up for me. For me to start up a shoe workshop, you don’t need a lot of money. In my opinion, with about 50 thousand, or less you can go by as long as you are focused and consistent. I got a fairly used sewing machine for about 20 thousand naira, a filling machine for 13 thousand, and a small generator for 17 thousand naira then, but I didn’t have the money to pay for shoe rent so I started at home, by just creating a small space in my house. I then saved up some amount of money while working at home and then finally got myself a workshop which I paid 50 thousand naira.

How much are you worth now?

Not actually much for now as I desire but I am very grateful to God because I am still trying to see how I can set up a showroom so I can display my work and I am having a little challenge due to the Corona virus which brought a low income to me because of lack of patronage for now. But I am still doing okay for now and trying to push things forward to still make my dream of getting a workshop.

Any man power, and how many staff do you have?

I don’t actually have much man power now because I survive on my craft for now. But I am doing fine. I only have four staff with me but one is learning and the rest are students.

Any support from the government?

There hasn’t been any support from the government of any sort actually. I’m presently surviving from my craftsmanship and little earnings, trying to double from the little earnings just to get my shoemaking venture grow bigger and better so as to hit the market and get Nigerians to come to understand that they can get good shoes with good quality made by a fellow Nigerian like them which they won’t call ABA made as usual and clean finishing that will last for as long as possible, but it’ll be of great advantage to both my inventions and Nigerians at large if I get support from the government. The main goal is not to make my products circulate Nigeria alone but the world at large, that will bring Nigeria to be counted as one of the country’s who makes not just shoes but good shoes of good quality. So I’m open for the government to give me some support.

