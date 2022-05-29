Shomolu primaries: Constituents protest imposition of Reps candidate 

Residents of Somolu/ Bariga area of Lagos Sunday protested against what they described as imposition of candidate to represent Shomolu Federal House of Representatives against popular demand.

The protesters who walked down major streets in Somolu with postcards insisted no primary election took place for both the state assembly and the Federal House of Representatives and any attempt to send names of candidates would amount to imposition which they promised to resist.

Inscription on some of the placards they carried reads; “Somolu says Olowo again 2023,” “Somolu Unites for Olowo Rotimi,” “Gang up or no gang up, Olowo ni o”, “Somolu stands with Olowo 2023”, etc.

One of the delegates, Malik Olawale, who spoke with journalists during the “walk for Olowo” said, “we were at the local government secretariat to vote as delegates on the supposed day of primary election, election didn’t take place, the electoral officer said there was a mix up in the electoral materials, and the election would not be holding. He promised to send same report to the concerned authority.

“He also raised issues about the list of delegates. Meanwhile, same list of delegates they had issues with was what they used for senatorial election some days after.”

