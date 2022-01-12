Shonekan douse tension at Nigeria’s crossroads, APC, ADP mourn



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Action Democratic Party (ADP) have mourned the passing of leader of the Interim National Government (ING) set up after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, in condolence message Wednesday in Abuja, expressed sadness over the death of Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Likewise, national chairman of the ADP, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, joined the multitude of people in Nigeria and foreign countries grieving with the immediate family members, friends and relations of our very own, Chief Earnest Shonekan on his transition today, 11th of January, 2022.

Akpanudoedehe said the late Shonekan’s credentials as a committed nationalist “inspired his choice as a worthy intermediary to serve to douse the tension at the time, when Nigeria was at crossroads, and almost on the brink of conflict.

“I received with a deep sense of sadness, news of the passing of a one-time Head of the Nigerian Interim National Government (ING); the Abese of Egbaland; and my late father’s colleague, H.E. Chief (Dr.) Ernest Shonekan, GCFR, CBE.

“Late Chief Shonekan who passed on at 85, was Head of the Nigerian government that succeeded General Ibrahim Babangida’s regime on August 26, 1993, but was ousted by the regime of late General Sani Abacha, on November 17, 1993.

“He was a University of London trained-Nigerian lawyer, and Harvard Business School graduate, whose political career was preceded by a long and illustrious business career in United African Company (UAC) of Nigeria.

“He retired as Chairman/MD of the company, having risen through the ranks from Assistant Legal Adviser through Deputy Legal Adviser; to becoming a Member of the Board of Directors, before heading the company.

Chief Shonekan also headed the Board of Pamol Nig. Ltd., Calabar, Cross River State (the largest rubber estate in Nigeria), where my late father, (Hon. James Udoedehe) served alongside him,on the company’s Board, for twelve years.

For the ADP leadership, the passing of Chief Shonekan was saddening because “In spite of his humble and self- effacing nature, the late Chief Shonekan was a monumental achiever as a clear-sighted entrepreneur and deft player in the private sector of the nation’s economy where he dedicated his vast education, energy and genius. At the end of his active days and point of departure from us, he left on his trail, a chain of business edifices that will long outlive him.

“A patriot extraordinary, with towering influence and respect across the length and breadth of the country, Chief Earnest Shonekan was simply identified as a most qualified gentleman with the capacity and disposition to stave off the cataclysmic storm generated by the unfortunate annulment of the June 12th, 1993 presidential election. Even though not a politician or one that had been active on the nation’s political power-play, he delivered by holding the country together, ensuring peace and stability within the short spell of time that he was Head of the Interim National Government, ING.”

Related

No tags for this post.