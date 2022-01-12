Shonekan: My father was a man of integrity – Adeboye

Adeboye Shonekan, the eldest son of the late former Head of Interim National Government (ING) Chief Ernest Shonekan, who died on Tuesday, has described his father as a man of integrity.

Adeboye stated this, Wednesday, while briefing newsmen shortly after the family officially intimated the paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo II of the death of the former Nigerian leader at the monarch’s palace in Ake, Abeokuta.

Adeboye further stated that Ernest Shonekan exemplified decency, thorough religious man, who lived his life as a mentor to others.

“He was my mentor, he was a man of integrity, he was a decent man and he exemplified everything they call a through Christian; all I can do is just to aspire to be like him.

“I will miss him for all those things I said. He was my mentor, someone I looked up to everyday, he just led by example, everything I do I used to consult him but he is not there anymore.”

He however reiterated that the family is still consulting widely on his burial arrangements, adding that being an Egba High Chief, the paramount ruler of the kingdom would be carried along.

Meanwhile, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, has described the death of Shonekan as a loss to the kingdom, the state and the country, saying he was a never-to-be -forgotten great son of the land.

“We lost a great son of Egbaland. We lost a great authority in company business, corporate governance. We join the family in mourning the departure of the great man.

“God used him to maintain the country for 82 days. We pray that God will replace Shonekan with another Egba son. He will be remembered for his great patriotism,” he said.

