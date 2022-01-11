Shonekan: Tinubu mourns ex-interim president, condoles Abiodun, others

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mrs. Magret Shonekan and the people of Ogun state over the passing of former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Shonekan died on Tuesday in Lagos at 85.

In a condolence message by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I received, with great sadness, the news of the passing of the former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Shonekan, at the advanced age of 85. I join his immediate family in mourning his passing, but also in celebrating his lifelong contributions to our great nation.

“With his passing, the country has lost another important elder-statesman; a man of peace who tried to bring unity and concord during one of the nation’s most trying moments.

“Chief Ernest was a technocrat and boardroom guru. He performed excellently as Chairman of United African Company, a vast Nigerian conglomerate. Indeed, were the circumstances of his ascension to the top position in our country different, I have little doubt that Chief Shonekan would have led Nigeria with the same vision and skill with which he guided UAC.

“He had the character, competence, capability and the technical background to undertake the job. In his brief time as Head of State, Chief Shonekan tried his best to advance peace, stability and development in Nigeria.

“Chief Shonekan will be remembered as a peacemaker and Head of State who took office at a most difficult time. I commiserate with his immediate family, most especially his loving wife, Mrs. Margret, Governor Dapo Abiodun and all the people of Ogun State and Nigeria.”

