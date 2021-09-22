Shooting: Brig-Gen. Adeoye wins North Central election

As the Federation election draws nearer, Brigadier General Lonsdale Adeoye (Rtd) has emerged the winner of the North-Central Zonal Election for the post of President into the National Board of the Nigeria Shooting Sport Federation, NSSF.

Brg-Gen Adeoye is the immediate past Shooting Federation president which tenure ended few weeks before the Tokyo Olympics.

In the North-Central Zonal election held in Jos, Plateau State on Wednesday, General Adeoye got six votes out of seven states to run for the post.

The result was announced by the North Central Zonal Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mrs. Deborah Pitmang, at the Indoor Sports Hall, Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

Seven States that make up the North-Central zone; Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, were represented during the election.