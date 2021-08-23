Shops, banks, markets shut despite suspension on IPOB’s sit-at-home order

For the third time, Imo residents have continued to sit at home despite the directive by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) that it has been suspended until when their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is taken to court.

Our correspondent gathered that majority of residents have bought the idea of sitting at home on Mondays with or without an order from the agitators and have chosen to implement it themselves as their own contribution to the belief in the freedom of the IPOB leader.

As at 1pm Monday, many banks and business centres were still under lock and key. Students in both private and public schools who went to school in the morning for their Junior WAEC were asked to go home till further notice.

At various markets, some did not open for fear of being harassed, while those that opened did not have many buyers coming for their wares.

Many shops or stalls were still shut as their owners remained at home to observe the self imposed sit-at-home.

On the roads, even though there were more vehicles than last Monday, a few passengers were still seen in them.