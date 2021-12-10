Short-changing customers: AMAC chair introduces mudu for FCT traders

As a result of allegations of cheating by traders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has introduced a new standard measurement (mudu) for traders within the Council.

Speaking during the launch on Friday at Gosa market, Candido said a standard mudu “will curtail the bickering by traders and customers as well as fulfill the commandments of Allah and God for Muslims and Christians to always give and receive full measures.”

He said: “The new standard measurements will ensure that buyers get value for their money, thereby eliminating sharp practices and unnecessary disputes in the market place between the buyers and sellers alike. It is believed that if these measures are put in place, the marketplace will be much more beneficial as buyers would get value for their money and the seller will get a fair return for their sales.

“The launch of the standard measurement is for Muslims and Christians to embrace the spirit of repentance and sacrifice. The government’s message is that business transactions should be done with honesty and integrity.

“With this launch today, the mudu will be available in whatever quantity for traders to buy and use in their trade within the FCT. Also, we are going to fence the Gosa market for adequate security. We have already gotten approval from the FCT minister in this regard. This market will be the biggest in the FCT.”