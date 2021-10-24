Should we leave this inferno for frivolity?

No news day-in-day-out in Nigeria will actually please you to listen to. Every day is totally filled new dramatic and silly information from the set of the so-called people who are running the affairs of our beloved and dearest country.

The statement of Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubabakar Malami, on Friday, October 22, has generated an infuriation of Nigerians. Malami disclosed that the insurrectionists have a major sponsorer who was one the law maker in the National Assembly as it was revealed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s 24-adhoc committee (but he failed to reveal the real identity of the person).

Though, Afenifere described Malami’s claim as watery for directly linking Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu as terrorists, government has the power to crush anybody disrupting the nation’s peace and tranquility. But the new jazz tune by Malami is an attempt to leave a burning conflagration for a frivolity, which could be described as ineptitude and hypocrisy.In November 2020, United Arab Emirate (UAE) in a matter of minute apprehended six Nigerians who violated the law of the country by sponsoring Boko Haram terrorists (which is a crime) as against anti-terrorism law Article 29, clause (3) of UAE ‘s Federal law No.7 of 2017.__ (all Africa. com, November 9 2020).

They were sentenced to 10 years imprison without further ado. We know what will happen if such case is thrown to Nigerian court. This unique and commendable performance of UAE was not seen by Nigerian government as a challenge. The demonstration of UAE connotes the presence of justice in that country, unlike Nigeria where injustice and unaccountability have gained ground. There have been furore by Nigerians to the federal government to declare the zombies bandits, herdsmen and kidnappers as terrorists and disclose the financiers of the ISWAP/ Boko Haram. Alas! Government shifts its attention from it and focuses more on the separatists. Indeed, Section 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended states that, Nigeria is an indivisible entity. Yes, it is true. But Nigeria is a member of many international organisations like African Union (AU). In Article 20 & 21 of African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Right adopted in June 27, 1981, which entered in October 21, 1986 clearly states; “All people shall freely have the right to existence.

They shall have the unquestionable and inalienable right to self-determination”. (2)”Colonized or oppressed peoples shall have right to free themselves from the bond of domination …..” Article (21) “All people shall freely dispose of their wealth and natural resources”. The agitation of both separatists lies on dilly-dally posture of the government to the issues that hold gravitas attention and particularly, federal character; no ethnic group ethnic should dominate the other in the administration of the country and sharing of the resources.

On Wednesday, October 21, 2021, bandits attacked Abuja-Kaduna rail track with an explosive. According to the annual security reports by Kaduna state government, 937 people were recorded to have been killed and a total of 1,972 people were kidnapped in 2020, between June and November. Also on April 30, 2021, the report showed death toll to be 323 and 949 people were reported kidnapped not to talk of Kastina, Zamfara and other states.

Who should then be declared as terrorists? Is it those vampires that have turned some areas in Nigeria as no-go-areas and turned our sanatorium to a slaughter house or the mere self-determination agitators?Jimoh Abdullahi,English Department,University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara state .