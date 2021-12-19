Should Zamfara partner Niger Republic on security

First of all, let me begin by commending the efforts of Governor Muhammad Bello Matawallen Maradun of Zamfara state towards ensuring that he restores the state’s lost glory.

However, I am not here to make a lengthy piece or dance to anyone’s tune or to taunt at any person. I am here to express what I feel should be given much consideration than any other thing.

If I say that Governor Matawalle’s decision to partner with the government of the Republic of Niger will not yield good results with regards to the issue of flushing out terrorists and their terrorism in the state, I would definitely be telling a lie.

Nonetheless, as far as I am concerned, Matawalle did not need to go to this extent, because we have all the necessary things to do the job. Besides, what does Niger Republic have that Nigeria does not have? Unless Matawalle wants to prove to us that we are incompetent to do the needful, then his decision is not necessary.

If I were Matawalle, I would rather liaise with our domestic products than going offshore, because ours know better than anyone else. In fact, Nigerians will work more with courage and strength.

More so, if the governor is stuck on ideas on how to get it right, he can consult some of his counterparts. I am sure they will put him through, because they have managed or are managing with our military experts, and things are moving well. But foreigners will likely end up without showing good results.

Abubakar Muhammad Sani,Kaduna[email protected]

