Show compassion to others, cleric urges Christians

In spite of the present economic difficulties the country faces, Nigerians, especially Christians have again been urged to show compassion to their neighbours and fellow Nigerians.

This was stated by head Pastor, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus House, Abuja, Pastor Pat Akem-Vingir, when members of the church visited Garki General Hospital in Abuja on Christian Social Responsibility.

Represented by head CSR unit of the church, Ogechi Anusionwu, Akem-Vingir said a lot of Nigerians are in need of help and the time is now for Christians to step up and provide help.

He said: “The RCCG has a Christian Social Responsibility plan for 2020-22 and the vision statement is to be the global model for meeting the ever-evolving socio-economic needs and to express the love of God through visible initiatives that deliver tangible outcomes in societies globally.

“While the core values are showing compassion by meeting the needs of people, transforming the society by working towards changing lives positively and exhibiting integrity by conducting our business in accordance with the highest standards of professional behaviour and ethics.”

He stated that CSR has its roots in the church and the church is meant to be an example for the world to follow and not the other way round.

He said: “Christian social responsibility is a faith-based obligation to meet societal needs through the demonstration of love that positively impacts communities and individuals. Many people are suffering around us and we need to show the character and traits of Jesus Christ by showing them love. The people are hurting and we must give them the comfort of Christ in all its ramifications”.

