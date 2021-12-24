Show love to needy, vulnerable people, APC urges Christians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Christians and indeed all Nigerians in marking the joyful occasion of Christmas which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, noting that it is a period to show true love to one another.

National Secretary APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, in a statement Friday in Abuja, said the essence of the celebration should not be lost on needles celebration.

“In the true essence of Christmas, the Party urges all to use the joyful season to give and show love to our fellow men, particularly the needy and vulnerable among us.

“The party urges prayers and support for our selfless security and other essential services massively deployed around the country to ensure safe travel and yuletide festivities. We assure citizens of President Muhammadu Buhari government’s capacity, intent and urgency to check and contain all criminalities so that Nigerians can go about their legitimate activities across the country safely.

”As we visit and celebrate with family, friends and loved ones, the APC urges all to be mindful of the COVID-19 global pandemic, particularly the recent wave of the Omicron variant. We encourage citizens to take the widely available vaccines and adhere to public health protocols in order to halt the spread of the virus”, he said.

He stressed that the party remained committed and focus on practical innovations that will leap the policies of the present, adding that the euphoria that greeted the electoral amendment bill is not lost on the party.

Related

No tags for this post.