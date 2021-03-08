Showcasing university libraries

A university library is simply the library system that is founded, funded, and manages to meet the information, research, and curriculum needs of its students and members of staff. The importance of this segment of citadels of learning cannot be sidelined towards the realisation of their goals and tripartite mandate.

This is what has played out at the ‘Nimbe Adedipe Library; the main library of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, which has gone fully digital with the recent procurement of state-of-the-art equipment. The items, according to the University Librarian, Dr. Feyintola Onifade include the Book-eye Professional Scanner, Radio Frequency Identification Software, and Digital Library Signage, among others.

Speaking further, she said the University Library was ready for the digitalisation of its materials, which include students’ theses, lecturers’ dissertations, and other intellectual materials emanating from the University that would help increase the library’s visibility not only to the University, but also to the world. The University Librarian explained that the Book-eye Professional Scanner would serve the specific purpose of converting the hard copy to soft copy. Thus, it would improve students’ academic standards by providing them access to available books whenever and wherever they are. Dr. Onifade disclosed that the University was also working towards automating the library. According to her, ”The library is the house or store of knowledge, so we are trying to put things in a form that it will be available for all and not be restricted by location, so we have what we call Radio Frequency Identification Software (RFID) for security so that our books will not be mutilated”.

Reiterating the multiple functions of RFID, she explained that apart from being a security tool, it would equally improve the library’s Online Public Access Catalogue (OPAC), thereby making it possible to reach a wider range of users by enhancing library services in such a way that they would give room for users to loan out books on their own, which would reduce long queues, eliminate the error of duplications, enable the library to serve its users better, faster and improve the academic image of the University. Aside from the digital equipment, the University Library has gone the extra mile to create new learning centers, which are known as Learning Common Rooms (LCR) in the library for students; both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Speaking on the idea behind LCR, Dr. Onifade said it would enable students to use the Internet for interactive and educational purposes where students can ask questions and view online videos of what they are being taught without disturbing other e-library users in their learning process.

Meanwhile, the immediate past University Librarian, Dr. Mulikat Salaam recently bowed out upon attaining the statutory 70 years retirement age and meritorious service to the University. Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kolawole Salako commended the celebrant for her commitment to the University Library and FUNAAB at large, stating that as the FUNAAB’s first female librarian, Dr. Salaam gave her all by perfecting the great works of her predecessors and bringing in innovations to FUNAAB and the University Library. Prof. Salako, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development), Prof. Clement Adeofun, said she left a good legacy worthy of emulation, adding that she would be greatly missed for her dedication to duty.

The University Librarian, Dr. Fehintola Onifade lauded the celebrant for instilling good values in the University system, stating that during her tenure as the University Librarian, she introduced 24-hour service for library users. The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Bolanle Akeredolu-Ale appreciated the immediate past University Librarian for her efforts toward uplifting the University Library and FUNAAB in general and for being a good leader, pointing out that her leadership qualities and skills were worthy of emulation. A former Acting Vice-Chancellor of FUNAAB, Prof. Ololade Enikuomehin described the retiree as a mother, who was always available, active, and treated everyone with much respect. A former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Yemisi Eromosele described Dr. Salaam as a ‘great encourager’, who worked round-the-clock along with her staff to ensure that University programmes were accredited even when it seemed impossible.

Responding, Dr. Salaam stated that during the tenure of Prof. Enikuomehin as the Acting Vice-Chancellor for just six months, the library benefited a lot from him. Dr. Salaam said his administration helped with the supply of over 30 computers to the library two days before the arrival of the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation team to the University, adding that despite the various challenges, the library was able to stand tall. She encouraged all members of staff to work diligently and together as a family to move the University forward.

Beyond celebrating outstanding library personnel, universities should not fail to highlight current developments in their library services to internal and external community members in order to feel the impact of this major part of our ivory towers, as nations mark this year’s United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Book Day.

