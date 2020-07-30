Shugaba’s one year as VC Unimaid

“A good beginning makes a good ending” -Louis LAmour

Eschewing bitterness and rumour mongering is how the Vice Chancellor University of Maiduguri, Professor Aliyu Shugaba, laid down his foundation and delivered some of his goals in running the affairs of the university within a year. The man Professor Shugaba has recently marked his one year in office as the incumbent vice vhancellor of the prestigious University of Maiduguri. And we all know that it’s normal for every leader to face some challenges after taken over the mantle of leadership.

It’s on record that the scrap of Computer Based Test (CBT) popularly known as e-examination by the Management of the university from all faculties, college and departments and has been ordered of conducting all examinations using the pen-to-paper mode as well as scrapping of Non-teaching staff from compulsory digital sign of attendance (thumb print) are key policies that Professor Aliyu Shugaba did to influence both the staff and students from strengthening the existing mutual understanding with the management.

There is no doubt; the university don has deserved commendations as he has shown bravery and great commitment in achieving some of his goals. He has, so far, completed some projects within a year. The projects include: construction of Fishery Department, New School of Post Graduate, New Central Store, new dual carriage road that linked Gate 3 and Central Mosque, New road of Commercial Guest House and R-Line, construction, furnishings and equipping of Mini-Senate Chamber and Emeritus Buildings, rehabilitation and equipping of University Printing Press, rehabilitation of roads, supply and installation of furniture/teaching and research equipment to various academic departments through 2019 Needs Intervention.

Others are; construction of Anthropology Lab at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, rehabilitation of Faculty of Law, Chemistry Department, Veterinary Medicine and Directorate of Partnerships, Linkages and Alumni Affairs, parameter boundary fencing and internal security fencing of hostels and other porous facilities.

The Vice Chancellor also is not lagging behind in making partnerships and Linkages with the friends and alumnus of the University as the institution recorded donor supports under his stewardship from the Borno State Government. The State Government has so far constructed 20 units of 2 bedrooms houses and 50 units of one bedroom houses as well as boreholes in order to ease the staff of the university from problems of accommodations and shortage of water in the campus.

It’s believed that ‘a good beginning makes a good ending’ and for Professor Shugaba is not exceptional. The way he eschewed bitterness and rumour mongering as well as the way he handled both the staff and students’ basic needs and welfare is a great sign of a good ending.

This is because in his earlier presentations, he highlighted the adopted vision of University of Maiduguri as achieving competence in the basic arts and sciences, and aiming at excellence in agriculture, pastoralism, engineering, human and veterinary medicine and information technology as well as in arid zone, trans-Saharan and inter-African peace and strategic studies. The University also aims to promote the development of private and public morality, discipline, accountability, probity and International Corporation through participation, research and dissemination of information.

He then said the mission of the University, “shall be an institution dedicated to scholarship and learning in the arts, sciences, humanities and technology, and the development of moral and civic character of all persons who pass through her portals. The University shall facilitate and advance scholarship and learning, especially in the light of her location in the Sahelian environment of North-Eastern Nigeria, and at the crossroads of African and Middle-Eastern cultures”.

In addition to the adopted vision, the Vice Chancellor shared his vision with Senate, where he envisioned to see the University of Maiduguri as a universal centre for systematic inquiry, critical thinking, contesting ideas, innovation and creativity; a citadel of learning known for the testing and expansion of the frontiers of knowledge capable of producing quality graduates that can compete globally.

Professor Shugaba stressed that his mission is to expand the existing intellectual space and continuously encourage the advancement of teaching, learning and community service in all areas of human endeavours. He added that, this can be achieved through the creation of opportunities for intellectual inquiry and acquisition of knowledge to advance the boundaries of learning.

Abdulmumin Kolo Gulani,

Information Unit,

University of Maiduguri

07064230285

Related

No tags for this post.