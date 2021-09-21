Shun cyber-crime, be employer of labour- NYSC DG urges corps members

The director-general of National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged corps members in Akwa Ibom to shun cybercrime and make themselves employers of labour.

Ibrahim stated this during the closing ceremony of Batch “B” Stream II of NYSC members deployed to the state at the Orientation Camp, Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai LGA on Tuesday.

The DG represented by the state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Chinyere Ikwe, advised the corps members to leverage of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) to live a meaningful life.

“Like I said during your swearing-in ceremony, the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) is aimed at equiping you for self-employment and wealth creation.

“I will implore you to shun drug abuse, cybercrime, advance-fee-fraud and others vices”.

He further warned the corps members being posted to their Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) to desist from engaging in local politics of the host communities.

“Remember that engagement in the local politics of your host communities is a no-go-area for you. In all circumstances always be conscious of your action and inaction for the image of your family, the NYSC and the institution of graduation.

“I would like to reiterate our warning against unauthorized journey and night trip. Statistics by relevant agencies have shown that night trip is a more factor for road traffic accident while such timing may also render rescue efforts fruitless,” he added.