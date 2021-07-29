Shun detractors de-marketing Rivers, Nsirim tells residents

Rivers state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called on the people of the state to shun detractors whose stock in trade is to de-market the state.

Nsirim, who made the call when he appeared live on a radio programme in Port Harcourt, Wednesday, urged the people of the state to join hands with Governor Nyesom Wike to build a new Rivers state.

“Let us join hands with Governor Nyesom Wike to build this new Rivers State because he is enthusiastic to make Rivers State a destination of choice and investors’ haven. He can do that if we collectively support him,” he said.

He said contrary to claims of high level of insecurity, Rivers state is safe for investors to come in and do business. “If the state is not safe, NLNG wouldn’t have opened its corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt. Next supermarket which is the largest in Africa couldn’t have opened business in Port Harcourt.”

He said Governor Wike has in the last six years demonstrated commitment to the execution of the NEW Rivers Vision blueprint configured to address the issues of education, healthcare, Sports development, agriculture and rural development, women empowerment among others which he envisioned on assumption of office in 2015.

“We have a patriotic man who loves his State with all his heart. Governor Wike doesn’t want to play to the gallery about the development of Rivers State.

“He has promised Rivers people he will continue executing projects until he hands over in May 2023. Such a character is rare to find in Nigerian governance.

“Governor Wike is bequeathing a new legacy for politics in Nigeria, to say to people not to abandon the people halfway if given a mandate for the second tenure,” he said.