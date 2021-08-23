Shun divisiveness, respect your oath, Ganduje tells Bichi emir

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has called on the newly coroneted emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero not to lend credence to all forms of divisiveness capable of tarnishing the image of the traditional institution he had sworn to respect.

He said” your coronation today, as the second emir of Bichi , is a clear demonstration of our resolve in promoting the traditional institution as a bastion of revered cultural heritage. going by your pedigree, I have no doubt in my mind that you are equal to the task. Iam calling on you to avoid every form of divisiveness that would tarnish the image of the traditional institution you have sworn to respect”.

Speaking at the coronation of the monarch held at the Bichi township stadium Saturday, Ganduje also described Alhaji Bayero as one who had garnered a lot of experience from his late father, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

“For those of you who knew what Bichi was before, can attest to the fact that it has been a citadel of royal authority and high influence. The late emir of Kano Alhaji Abdullahi Bayero was the Ciroman Kano during the reign of his late father emir Abbas. it was after his stint as Ciroma that he eventually became the emir of Kano after succeeding his father. The same thing also happened to his son, the late emir Muhammadu Sanusi I who also became the emir of Kano after serving as Ciroma” he said.

“We have purposefully taken the decision to create four additional emirates in order to bring the traditional authorities close to the masses for the quest of socio-economic development to be entrenched. Looking at your remarkable background as a banker and technocrat, I am pretty confident that you would employ your immense wealth of experience and expertise in propelling the Bichi emirate to greater height” he remarked.

Speaking shortly after taking the traditional oath of office and the presentation of the staff of office from the Chief Imam of Bichi Central Mosque, Shiekh Lawan Bichi, the newly coroneted emir stated that he was grateful to God for the opportunity of ascending one of the most exalted thrones having had his finger on the traditional tiller in respect of various traditional titles he had held in the past.

He said” I am highly grateful to governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for being instrumental to my appointment as the second emir of Bichi as ordained by God. I am not unmindful of the great responsibility that lies on my shoulders. I am willing to contribute my widow’s mite in transforming the lives of the people of in my domain” he said.

“I would also endeavour to render my immense contribution in certain critical areas like education and agriculture with considerable emphasis on mechanized farming. one of my major concerns is the introduction of a subtle mechanism to fight desertification and address the causative factors of climate change. I am ready to make my emirate unique by becoming a fountain of development and discernible change.” he opined.

“I want to sieze this opportunity to express my gratitude to my senior brother, the emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, whom I believed had positively impacted in whatever I do. to me he is like flesh and blood. we have become inseparable and inextricably intertwined. we respect each other, love each other like flesh and blood” he stressed.