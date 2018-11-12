Shun get-rich-quick syndrome, Aregbesola urges Corps members

Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has advised the corps members deployed to the state to shun the get-rich-quick syndrome which he said has sent many youths to untimely death while many have been sent to jail.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Orientation Camp, Ede, on Monday, he urged the Corps members to be conscious and adhere to the security tips they have been acquainted with, in the course of their sensitization.

Aregbesola who was represented by the Commissioner for Social Protection, Sports and Special Needs, Mr. Biyi Odunlade, admonished the Corps members not to be in haste in seeking greener pastures outside the country but work together to build Nigeria.

“I enjoin you to accept your postings without resentment or bad feelings but with avowed determination to leave your host communities better than you met them.

“However remote your place of primary assignment may seem, remember that some other corps members have served there before and some are currently on ground contributing their own quota to the development of the community.

In his address, the Osun state coordinator of NYSC, Emmanuel Attah, urged the Corps employers to provide adequate security and safety for the Corps members.

He said “I wish to emphasize that the welfare and safety of the Corps members are of paramount importance to us. We therefore appeal to our corps employers and indeed all the hospitable people of the state of Osun to receive these corps members with open arms.

“T hey should be treated with utmost care and an enabling environment should be accorded them such as decent accommodation, transport and medical care. Their safety at their respective places of primary assignment should be assured.

Attah also assured that the Corps members have been equipped with adequate training to enable them internalise the ideals of National Service as well as prepare them mentally and physically to be able to cope with the challenges ahead.

He urged the Corps members to be good ambassadors of NYSC warning that “your uniform is not an immunity for you to commit crime or be involved in social vices.

