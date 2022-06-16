Shun stereotypes, Mercy Corps charges Plateau women

Women in Plateau state have been charge to shun and discard the attitude of stereotypes against opposing tribes and adherence of various religious believes.

The deputy chief of party Mercy Corps, Sani Suleiman Maigoro, gave the charge at a 3-day Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP), during Bassa Women for Peace and Unity Association training.

He said “One major step that will help mitigate violent conflict, is by shunning stereotypes against each other’s tribes or religion.”

He added that as Fulani and Irigwe women desirous of having peace in their local communities within Bassa, they should strive hard with sincerity of purpose towards achieving sustainable peace.

The permanent secretary Plateau State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Hassana Ayeka, said women are known for their compassion, she however, stressed that nowadays the quality of such compassion has been eroded in them.

“We should always be looking at ourselves as first and famoust human-beings created by God, irrespective of tribal and religious differences,” she urged.

Mrs. Ayeka, applauded the Women for agreeing to shelved parochial differences in the interest of peace.

She also commended Mercy Corps, for its continuous intervention at promoting the course of peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

