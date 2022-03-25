Shun vote buying, Sheikh Jingir admonishes Muslims

Muslims have been called upon to discard the attitude of vote buying during election.

An Islamic scholar Sheikh, Sani Yahaya Jingir, made the call Thursday while declaring open the 22nd annual pre-ramadan seminar, theme: “Good Governance and Best Approach to Public Security,” organised the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), holding in Jos.

“Since it is through democracy that we will have people in leadership, then as Muslims we must get registered and also come out to vote at election time.

“As the 2023 elections approach, I urge all of us to unite, get registered and vote a better candidate that will lead us.

“I pray Allah to give Nigeria good leadership that will see to its development and peaceful living.

He said rotational election negates the tenets of true democracy, adding that people should use their votes to elects candidates of their choice, devoid of zoning or rotational sentiments.

“Democracy is about numbers and we have the numbers,” he said.

Sheikh Jingir admonished Muslims to shun vote buying by politicians selling at elections time.