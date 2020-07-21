Siasia banks on Nigerians for N36m CAS appeal money

Nigerian coach Samson Siasia has exclusively told Complete Sports that he remains optimistic of getting financial assistance to prosecute his case at Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, in Lausanne, Switzerland, come

October 6, 2020.

The FIFA U20 World Cup Netherlands 2005 and Beijing 208 Olympic Games men’s football silver medal-winning coach is in a race to free himself from match fixing allegations for which he was handed a life ban by FIFA.

But the former Super Eagles forward has insisted on his innocence, claiming he was innocent of the charges, opting to file an appeal against the FIFA stiff sanctions at CAS.

To facilitate a speedy hearing of his appeal SiaOne as he’s fondly called, was required to deposit 100,000 Swiss Francs (about N36m) before his appeal could be entertained.

Unable to raise the money then, essentially due to the kidnapping of his mother, CAS compassionately shifted the hearing to October

10, 2019.

But the date was changed following a spirited efforts of Siasia’s team of lawyer as 19 March 2020 was agreed upon as the new date.

The former Nigeria international had made spirited appeal to friends, individuals, corporate bodies and government’s at all levels for assistance in a bid to raise the required N36m.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic altered all the legal equations as CAS had to shift the commencement of the legal proceedings to October 6, 2020.

Although the coronavirus pandemic is yet to abate with the October 6 date fast approaching, Siasia has insisted he is confident of getting financial assistance from individuals and corporate bodies to prosecute the

case.

“Right now, nothing has come in, Siasia responded when Complete Sports asked him how much has been raised as the countdown to October 6, 2020 begins.

“You know this (coronavirus) pandemic of a thing has not helped matters.

“But I’m still optimistic. It’s still almost three months away. I believe I will get the right response.”