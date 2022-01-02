Sickness not impediment to Tinubu’s presidential ambition – Kofa

Director-General, Tinubu’s Support Group Management Council, Honourable Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa has described the impression bandied about that Asiwaju Bola Ahamed Tinubu is not fit to run for presidency come 2023 on health ground as preposterous and counter productive.

The support group DG added that nothing could ever stand as a cog in the wheel of the All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain in seeking election to the coveted office.

Speaking to newsmen after a special prayer for the nation and for Asiwaju to clinch the APC presidential ticket, performed by 2,500 clerics in addition to empowering 2,500 youth and offering scholarship grant to 2,500 students, Kofa said every human being is bound to fall sick at any moment and wondered why the issue of Tinubu’s health was blown out of proportion.

He said, “every human being is not immune to sickness. I myself had been sick for almost a month in recent time without any one knowing. Tinubu as human being is no exception. He was in London on a medical trip and he had fully recovered.

“I just laughed anytime people talked about his health condition. Was it only because it was him that fell sick that there was hue and cry? If it were an ordinary man that fell sick, nobody would be talking” he stressed.

“Tinubu to me, is best qualified to clinch the 2023 Presidential ticket. He is educated and knowledgeable. He had an unprecedented record of spectacular performance in various capacities he served over the years. He is a man of exceptional pedigree which was never doubted by the people. He is eminently qualified to seek the coveted seat of the presidency” he added.

“If the issue of rotational presidency was meant to shift power to the South, for the coveted seat to be won by Asiwaju, I can be bold to tell you people that I am in support of the. power rotation. What we want is a man of proven integrity and considerable leadership acumen and capacity to lead the nation” he said.

On the issue of lending credence to the concept of internal democracy at the top echelon of a party like the APC seeking to retain power in the year 2023, the APC chieftain, however, stated that lack of cohesion and internal democracy have a negative impact on the chances of any party to move forward stressing that putting one’s house in order makes such house credible and reliable.

Commenting on the possibility of reconciliation between governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Kofa further revealed that reconciliation is part of the beauty of democracy and that he was not in any way opposed to the issue of reconciliation affirming that Ganduje and ex governor remained the best of friends in the parlance of leadership and partisan politics.