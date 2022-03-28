Siege on Kaduna airport, assault on Nigeria – NLC

The NIgeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kaduna state council has condemned the siege by bandits on Kaduna International Airport on Saturday, describing the act as an assault on Nigeria which must not be repeated.

The Kaduna state Chairman of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, said this on Monday in a statement made available to reporters in Kaduna.

He lamented that inspite of heavy presence of military in the area with Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) few kilometers away and the Nigeria Airforce Base just beyond the NDA, the bandits shouldn’t have been able to breach the protocols.

“We gathered that the hoodlums even prevented flight schedules. This action ridicules Nigeria and must not be allowed to occur ever again.

“We commiserate with the staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) who was shot dead by the invading terrorists,” he said.

NLC while commending the security agencies for their efforts in checking insecurity in the country, appealed that more efforts should be put in place.

The Congress urged the general public to always report suspicious movement or persons to relevant security agencies to ensure prompt action and prevention of attacks by enemies of peace.