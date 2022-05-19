Sign Electoral Act amendment to avert crisis, Minority Reps tell Buhari

Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sign the one item amendment to the Electoral Act 2022, in order to avert possible political crisis.

The House had momentarily called off its ongoing break to pass the amendment, which bothers on elected political office holders initially restrained from participating as delegates in their respective political parties’ primary elections, and same transmitted by the National Assembly to the President for assent since last week.

In a call to the President through a statement by Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, on Thursday, the Caucus said it noted “with grave concern that Mr. President’s delay in signing the single amendment to Section 84 (8) to the Electoral Act 2022 has thrown the nation into serious confusion and constitutes a huge threat to our democracy and the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“The Minority Caucus urges President Buhari to note that any further delay in signing the amendment to the Electoral Act to give political parties a sense of direction in the conduct of primaries for the election of candidates for the 2023 general elections has the capacity to derail our entire democratic process and destabilize our dear nation.

“As representatives of the people, the Minority Caucus urges Mr. President to avert an imminent political crisis which has the capacity of exacerbating the security situation in the country by immediately signing the Amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 and leave a legacy of a credible electoral process to the nation.

“Our caucus calls on all Nigerians, the Civil Society, the International Community and all lovers of democracy to prevail on President Buhari to immediately sign the amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 and save our nation from an avoidable crisis”.

